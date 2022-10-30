BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 206.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.53%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after buying an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 790.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 476,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after buying an additional 423,444 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $33,411,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $23,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

