Analysts Set Expectations for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $7.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.46. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.04% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,455,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,581 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

