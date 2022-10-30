FY2022 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Raised by Analyst

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.10. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOKF. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.71.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

