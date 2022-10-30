Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

CBSH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 2.8 %

CBSH opened at $70.76 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,285 shares of company stock worth $1,146,577. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after acquiring an additional 181,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

