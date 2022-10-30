FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BSX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

