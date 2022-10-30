Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Chefs’ Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

CHEF opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $648.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,729,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 777.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 295,860 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $8,440,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $5,607,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,810 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

