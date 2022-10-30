CME Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.02 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CME Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.95. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

NASDAQ CME opened at $174.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.51 and a 200-day moving average of $198.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after purchasing an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after buying an additional 187,304 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

