Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 348,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALRN opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.