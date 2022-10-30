Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $115.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,050.73 and a beta of 0.51. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $115.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,853 shares of company stock worth $4,103,300 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 506,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.