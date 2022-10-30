PROS (PRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PROS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PRO opened at $24.90 on Friday. PROS has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRO. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PROS by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PROS by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

