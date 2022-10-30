Newmont (NGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.78 per share for the quarter.

Newmont Stock Performance

TSE NGT opened at C$58.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$57.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.70. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$53.19 and a 12-month high of C$108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58. The firm has a market cap of C$46.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.88.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.761 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Newmont

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGT. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

