Newpark Resources (NR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $194.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $331.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

NR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Donald Win Young acquired 15,375 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $41,358.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,451.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,293,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 703,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 27.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 465,650 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 233.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 482,061 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newpark Resources

(Get Rating)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.