Pitney Bowes (PBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

NYSE PBI opened at $3.02 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Sheila A. Stamps bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,716.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 49,335 shares of company stock valued at $156,426. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 45.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at $251,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 649.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 57,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 59.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

