Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -1.06.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
