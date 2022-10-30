Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -1.06.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $1,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,366.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $1,099,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,366.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 329,094 shares of company stock worth $11,298,779. Insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

