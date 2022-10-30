Head to Head Comparison: First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Urstadt Biddle Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A First Industrial Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

Profitability

First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $52.81, suggesting a potential upside of 10.56%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.60% 10.98% 3.96% First Industrial Realty Trust 75.75% 16.70% 8.66%

Risk and Volatility

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 132.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $135.58 million 5.77 $47.28 million $0.65 30.00 First Industrial Realty Trust $476.29 million 13.25 $271.00 million $2.96 16.14

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. First Industrial Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

