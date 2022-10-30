Critical Contrast: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) versus Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) and Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atlassian and Hayden Hall, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 2 10 0 2.83 Hayden Hall 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlassian presently has a consensus target price of $312.56, indicating a potential upside of 55.64%.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Atlassian has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Hayden Hall has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlassian and Hayden Hall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -21.91% -98.61% -5.72% Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of Atlassian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Hayden Hall shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlassian and Hayden Hall’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $2.80 billion 18.27 -$614.12 million ($2.43) -82.64 Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hayden Hall has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian.

Summary

Atlassian beats Hayden Hall on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions. The company also provides Confluence, a social and flexible content collaboration platform used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams. In addition, it offers Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; Atlassian Access, an enterprise-wide product for enhanced security and centralized administration that works across every Atlassian cloud product used, including Jira, Jira Service Management, Confluence, Trello, and Bitbucket; and various other products, such as Atlassian cloud apps, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Halp, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Hayden Hall

(Get Rating)

Hayden Hall, Inc. develops communications software solutions. It offers convergent network mediation, OSS integration, network management, and electronic bonding solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

