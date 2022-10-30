Akumin (AKU) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Akumin to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akumin and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $421.08 million -$43.29 million -1.67 Akumin Competitors $1.04 billion $56.20 million 0.77

Akumin’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -14.16% -29.00% -3.87% Akumin Competitors -1,502.38% -53.84% -23.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Akumin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Akumin and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00 Akumin Competitors 144 738 1622 30 2.61

Akumin presently has a consensus target price of $0.63, suggesting a potential downside of 65.08%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 85.81%. Given Akumin’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akumin has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Akumin has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin’s competitors have a beta of -1.55, indicating that their average stock price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akumin competitors beat Akumin on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

