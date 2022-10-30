Reviewing ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) and ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) and ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ABVC BioPharma and ProPhase Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A ProPhase Labs 1 0 1 0 2.00

ProPhase Labs has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.91%. Given ProPhase Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProPhase Labs is more favorable than ABVC BioPharma.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABVC BioPharma $360,000.00 67.02 -$12.84 million ($0.64) -1.16 ProPhase Labs $79.04 million 2.31 $6.27 million $1.50 7.59

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and ProPhase Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than ABVC BioPharma. ABVC BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProPhase Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and ProPhase Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABVC BioPharma N/A -211.53% -134.50% ProPhase Labs 20.23% 39.46% 26.15%

Risk and Volatility

ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProPhase Labs beats ABVC BioPharma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage. It has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. is a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster. The company also provides contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and COVID-19 viral mutation polymerase chain reaction tests through saliva and nasal swab methods; and other respiratory pathogen panel molecular testing services, as well as personal genomics products and services. It serves national chain drug, internet-based, and various regional retailers. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

