Head to Head Analysis: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) vs. Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN)

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reunion Neuroscience and Oak Street Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Reunion Neuroscience alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Street Health 1 6 6 0 2.38

Oak Street Health has a consensus price target of $31.60, indicating a potential upside of 54.22%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Reunion Neuroscience.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and Oak Street Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 4.95 -$43.63 million ($3.85) -0.43 Oak Street Health $1.43 billion 3.45 -$409.40 million ($2.20) -9.31

Reunion Neuroscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health. Oak Street Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reunion Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -65.19% -45.08% Oak Street Health -27.11% -1,883.59% -25.98%

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Reunion Neuroscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reunion Neuroscience

(Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.