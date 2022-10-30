Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$37.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUS. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Russel Metals Stock Up 0.3 %

RUS opened at C$27.79 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$23.80 and a twelve month high of C$36.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.0899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

