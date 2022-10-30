Head to Head Survey: 3M (NYSE:MMM) versus Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) and Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 3M and Akili, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 3 10 0 0 1.77 Akili 0 0 4 0 3.00

3M presently has a consensus target price of $137.73, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. Akili has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Akili’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akili is more favorable than 3M.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3M has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Akili has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

64.9% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Akili shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Akili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 18.91% 40.03% 12.59% Akili N/A N/A -3.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 3M and Akili’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $35.36 billion 1.98 $5.92 billion $11.48 11.03 Akili N/A N/A -$2.44 million N/A N/A

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Akili.

Summary

3M beats Akili on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. The Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment tapes, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The Healthcare segment offers food safety indicator solutions; health care procedure coding and reimbursement software; skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions; dentistry and orthodontia solutions; and filtration and purification systems. The Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports and consumer respirators; cleaning products for the home; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

About Akili

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

