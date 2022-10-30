OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $49.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPRX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $87,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $163,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,493.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $87,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,344.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $469,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in OptimizeRx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

