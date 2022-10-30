Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives 64.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 64.53.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 22.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 38.5% during the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 34.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 32.26.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

