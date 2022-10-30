Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Target Price at C$192.29

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$192.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$112.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$114.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.22, a current ratio of 25.76 and a quick ratio of 25.67. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$95.00 and a 1-year high of C$202.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$251.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that goeasy will post 14.8999993 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

