Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives $75.25 Average PT from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $98.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,533,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,731,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,501,646.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,533,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,731,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,501,646.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,486 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $139,315.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,755 shares of company stock worth $6,715,839. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 43.6% during the second quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,174,000 after buying an additional 1,186,014 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

