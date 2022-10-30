SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $13.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOFI. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

