Brokerages Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Target Price at $43.67

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several research firms have commented on MAIN. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MAIN opened at $36.90 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.