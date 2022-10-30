Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT at $33.43

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Up 5.1 %

Bumble stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -637.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $54.76.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.