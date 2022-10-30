Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT at $33.43

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.43.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Bumble Stock Up 5.1 %
Bumble stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -637.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $54.76.
Institutional Trading of Bumble
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
