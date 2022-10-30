Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Target Price at $15.88

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.75 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE TCN opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 3.05. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $155.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 170.54%. Analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

