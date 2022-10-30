Analysts Set Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target at $11.13

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Clarus Securities reduced their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 23.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.07.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 204.64% and a negative net margin of 46.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

