Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXFY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,360,047.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at $49,360,047.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Expensify Stock Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Expensify during the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Expensify during the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Expensify during the third quarter valued at about $6,073,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at $1,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

EXFY opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $878.38 million and a PE ratio of -10.82. Expensify has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a positive return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Recommended Stories

