Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $64.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.96.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations



Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

