Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.