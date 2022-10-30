Freshworks (FRSH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Freshworks to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $121.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 68.69%. On average, analysts expect Freshworks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 200,800 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,921,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 182,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,749.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,506.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 200,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $2,921,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 182,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,749.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,626,690 shares of company stock worth $23,932,894 and have sold 30,355 shares worth $444,006. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 94.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,610.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 176.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $415,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

