Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives $23.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLPEF. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.02) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Klépierre from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.47) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Klépierre Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

