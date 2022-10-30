Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Down 15.0% in October

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ALLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

ALLT opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $140.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.00. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $15.87.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

