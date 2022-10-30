ONEOK (OKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect ONEOK to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect ONEOK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OKE opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,941,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,990,000 after buying an additional 204,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ONEOK by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,381,000 after purchasing an additional 451,419 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

