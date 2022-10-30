Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akso Health Group Price Performance

Akso Health Group stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Akso Health Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products.

Further Reading

