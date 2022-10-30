Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Down 15.4% in October

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRTP opened at $22.50 on Friday. Air T has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59.

Air T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 8.31%.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

