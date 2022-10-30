O-I Glass (OI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect O-I Glass to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
O-I Glass Stock Down 0.3 %
O-I Glass stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
