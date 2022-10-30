Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $59.30 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.