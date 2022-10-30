Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $5.92 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.21). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.82% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

