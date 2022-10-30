AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,200 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 500,500 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 543,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ AGRI opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

(Get Rating)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.