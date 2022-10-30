StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 9.4 %
Shares of GTIM opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.84. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
