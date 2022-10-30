Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.44. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.