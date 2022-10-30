Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
HALL opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.39.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.11). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.
