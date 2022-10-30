Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

HALL opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.11). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

