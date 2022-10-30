StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of MHH stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. Research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

