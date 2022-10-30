InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Down 3.4 %

InspireMD stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.17. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a negative net margin of 334.66%.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

