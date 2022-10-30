StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,640.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,245 shares of company stock worth $85,673 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

