StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,640.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,245 shares of company stock worth $85,673 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landmark Bancorp (LARK)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.