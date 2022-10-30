PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.
Shares of PWFL stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
